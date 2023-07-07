To the Editor:
Do you provide mental health services in a private practice setting? The Western, Finger Lakes and Central Problem Gambling Resource Centers are seeing an increased number of callers looking for counseling for a gambling problem. We are looking for Social Workers, Mental Health Counselors, Marriage & Family Therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, etc. to join our clinical referral network and help our clients.
Our clients are individuals looking for help with their own gambling problem or loved ones struggling to navigate the harms of someone else's gambling, typically related to casino gambling, lottery and scratch-offs, and mobile sports betting. Our staff makes referrals based on the client’s needs, availability and location. Clients most often request going to an in-person location, but telehealth is also widely utilized.
When insurance is not an option for payment and clients cannot afford to pay out-of-pocket, our organization has financial assistance for clients through reimbursements made directly to the counselor. Finances are often a barrier to getting help for people, so we make every effort to make support as accessible as possible.
The PGRC's provide all training to get started, and there's opportunity for ongoing training, professional development, and clinical supervision/case conferencing. Many opportunities provide CASAC, Social Work and Mental Health Counseling continuing education credit as well.
If you’re interested in hearing more about the benefits of our PGRC referral network and to see if you’re eligible to join, reach out to Angela DiRosa at 716-833-4274 or adirosa@nyproblemgambling.org.
JEFFREY WIERZBICKI
Western & Finger Lakes Team Leader
Western & Finger Lakes PGRC's
New York Council on Problem Gambling
Cell: 716-572-5017