Problem gambling? There is help available
To the Editor:
Many New Yorkers were excited to hear when the news was announced that they could place a sports wager on their mobile device. But for a number of others, the availability of Mobile Sports Betting could lead to a gambling problem.
With gambling opportunities expanded, the increased availability leads to increased problems. Having access 24 hours a day with endless wagering possibilities makes an already-troubling issue worse. The combination of sports wagering and technology attracts a new, younger demographic of bettors and leaves young people more susceptible to developing a problem.
Mobile Sports Betting has been legal in Pennsylvania and New Jersey since 2017 and 2018, respectively. Pennsylvania has seen a 285% increase in calls to their helpline. In New Jersey, about 50% of those in treatment for a gambling problem have a problem with sports betting. If NY sees a similar trend, which we expect, we need additional funding beyond the 0.05% currently provided for problem gambling services and a more comprehensive counter-marketing, prevention, treatment and recovery plan to ensure anyone negatively impacted by gambling can get the help they need.
If you or someone you know is wagering more than they can afford, preoccupied by sports and gambling, neglecting responsibilities, or feeling stressed and anxious, the Finger Lakes Problem Gambling Resource Center is here to help. Call (585) 351-2262 or visit NYProblemGamblingHELP.org for local, confidential support. You don’t have to struggle alone!
JENNA HOTALING
Team Leader
Finger Lakes Problem Gambling Resource Center