To the Editor:
On Dec. 23, Mr. Don Niles of Phelps suggested in these pages that I was unaware of sources of information other than the mainstream news outlets.
He is mistaken.
I occasionally sample the right-wing echo chamber of Limbaugh, Hannity, Fox News, Breitbart, and now OAN and Newsmax.
What I find these sources all have in common is not an honest search for what is true but a well-crafted talent for misleading statements, fantastic fabrications and outright lies. I observe they seem primarily dedicated to inflaming passions, creating divisions and stoking hatred.
These propaganda outlets can fabricate what they want because we uphold freedom of speech in our society, but I see them as a real and present threat to our democratic way of life.
As Abraham Lincoln said during another great test of our civil government, we must “listen to the better angels of our nature." If Mr. Niles and I were to meet and talk for awhile, I think we would find the problems we face together — the pandemic, global warming, economic inequality — ultimately would unite us more than the small issues that divide us.
BEN GUTHRIE
Interlaken