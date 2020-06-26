To the Editor:
In the wake of local protests, I was particularly disturbed to see an online statement from a Hobart and William Smith Colleges professor named Jodi Dean. She wrote, “The murder of George Floyd needs to be brought to justice. And, I hope that people fighting for justice across the country burn the police stations down."
An educator and influencer of young minds advocating for violence and the destruction of property where people could be hurt or killed is reprehensible. As a community we should expect people in her position to be the responsible voice of reason and direct others to support peaceful social change.
Professor Dean has embarrassed herself and her employer, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, who are a great local partner. I hope as an institution they do the right thing and send a message to Professor Dean and the rest of faculty that this behavior won’t be tolerated.
If that wasn’t bad enough, Geneva City Council member Laura Salamendra responded with, “Let it burn, let it burn, let it burnnnnn.”
For the same reasons, council member Salamendra has embarrassed herself, the City of Geneva, and all the constituents she represents. As a city we should demand her resignation and send a clear message that we expect more from our elected representatives.
BRIAN NEILSON
Geneva