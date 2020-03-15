Proposed sludge composting plant would compromise Wayne County, region
To the Editor:
I live in Wayne County, in a remarkable area of abundant fresh water. The Great Lakes are 95 percent of the total surface fresh water in the United States; clean water is the most valuable commodity in the world.
I have serious concerns regarding the sewage sludge composting facility proposed for Route 89 in Butler. The soil in the sand/gravel pit proposed has already been lowered toward the water table, near the Wolcott Creek, tributary to Port Bay, toward Lake Ontario, and eventually extending into the St Lawrence. The people in the area rely on well water, and we all rely on the lake.
We have dairy, cattle and produce farmers in the area that have reputations and product safety and quality to maintain. The Wayne County Office of Tourism touts our region as “New York’s Great Lake getaway,” based on our boating, fishing and swimming, as well as promoting our farms, vineyards and wildlife. The economy in our region is strongly tied to the safety of our land and water. The Wayne County Farm Bureau states that they “believe that a strong, viable agricultural industry is beneficial not only to our economy but also to our local communities and our consumers.”
Our Finger Lakes region is known worldwide for its scenic beauty, and aesthetics. At its best, this facility would contribute a stench to the air that no high-powered air freshener would be able to adequately mask. At its worst, it would threaten the health of people in the area and quality of the water table and all its connections.
There is also the fact that yet again this is waste from NYC coming into our region. Best practice says to take care of waste where it is generated. It seems there would be closer places they could dump their waste, both trash and sewage.
Please join me, and many concerned citizens of Butler and surrounding towns in Wayne County as we stand together to protect our water, our air, our quality of life and our future.
Information is being shared on the group Facebook page: Butler and Beyond for Sludge-Free Backyards. Thank you for any support.
DEBORAH LOCHNER
Newark