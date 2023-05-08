Protect our children
To the Editor:
I applaud the Letter to the Editor by Kenneth Campbell (Times, April 18) regarding protecting our schools.
We can’t continue to hear, almost on a daily basis, about our children being gunned down. The politicians in Washington are either all brain dead or just don’t care, and that goes for our representatives in New York state. They are all too busy fighting with each other, with no action to protect our kids.
However, we can take some action at the local level. The respective school boards have the power to find ways to secure our schools. They do not have to wait for the politicians to step in. It might cost us more in our school taxes, but frankly, it is a great investment in the future of our children. They will be our future leaders, and we must take the time now to protect them. They cannot lead us in the future if they are dead.
As a lifelong Republican, and as a Vietnam veteran, I am tired of the senseless arguments about the Second Amendment. It is time to take action and protect our children.
STEVAN RAMIREZ
Dresden