Proud of Lyons voters for approving project
To the Editor:
I would just like to take a moment to express how proud I am of my fellow citizens. On Aug. 30, Lyons overwhelmingly passed the $55 million capital expenditure project for our school district by a vote of 522-212, or 71% to 29%.
First, this means that our school district will enjoy a huge influx of state funds (at no additional cost to the Lyons taxpayer) for desperately-needed repairs to existing facilities, HVAC, security systems, and an expansion at the high school to allow the addition of the 5th and 6th graders to that building.
But, just as importantly, the overwhelming margin of victory demonstrates that the vast majority of Lyons citizens are serious people. These good folks were able to both grasp the gift-horse opportunity that our community was presented AND care enough to show up and vote. And by voting “yes,” they bet on Lyons!
With this victory, coupled with the recent state grant reward for Canal Street revitalization, there are many reasons to be optimistic about Lyons. I am happy to see that I am not the only one to think so — not by a long shot!
Go Lyons!
GEORGE DOBBINS
Lyons