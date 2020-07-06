To the Editor:
I would like to provide some balance to all the condemnation of the herbicide “Round Up."
As a lifelong farmer, Round Up has been a tremendous tool in our effort to continue the great reduction in agriculture’s carbon footprint. Because of GMOs and Round Up we have significantly reduced the amount of fossil fuels, erosion, and oxidation of organic matter in the production of today’s very affordable and very safe food supply.
A few months ago Cornell Cooperative Extension put out a bulletin on Round Up (or glyphosate). To quote: “Glyphosate has been studied for decades and the EPA has reviewed thousands of studies since its registration. The EPA has concluded that there are no risks of concern to human health when glyphosate is used according to the label and that it is not a carcinogen.”
For balance, and more information please visit www.epa.gov/ingredients-used-pesticide-products/glyphosate.
JOHN MUELLER
Clifton Springs