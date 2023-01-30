‘Pub Chat’ nails pursuit of truth
To the Editor:
I want to thank Publisher Mike Cutillo for his “Pub Chat” (“In pursuit of truth,” Times, Jan. 7).
Recently, I have found myself spending a lot of time reading and listening to certain politicians’ rhetoric and trying to vainly make sense of (and determine) the “truth” in many of the statements that are being trumpeted and thrown up in the air and left for me to interpret as I see fit!
Your column does a fine job of defining the Pursuit of Truth and describes very well just why the local newspaper is so important in the search for truth. As one of the sources in your column states: “The presence of local journalists helps to keep our politics more honest and our government more accountable.” Honesty in communications has never been more necessary than it is today, and thanks to you and the FLT staff for pursuing it. Keep up the chase!
A very well-written piece, Mike. Thank you! And that’s the truth!
DAN W. HURDLE
Geneva