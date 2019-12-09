To the Editor:
On Nov. 20, the Seneca Falls School District planned to present a hand-out to sixth graders that encourages them to explore their “gender identity … gender expression/presentation” and who they are “sexually attracted to … romantically/emotionally attracted to.”
The obvious intent of this lesson is to encourage transgender and homosexual thinking by divorcing each of these categories from the biological “sex assigned at birth” category. Thankfully, some concerned parents questioned the wisdom of this lesson and delayed the presentation.
The teaching of gender fluidity contradicts biology. This type of lesson is about pushing a particular worldview that defies scientific facts and inappropriately encourages our children to think hyper-sexually. Should public schools be promoting this religion of transgender thinking at taxpayers’ expense? No, this indoctrination needs to stop.
CARYN and NATE GILBERT
Seneca Falls