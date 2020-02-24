Putting a stop to ‘truth decay’ is vital today
To the Editor:
Truth according to Aristotle, “To say of what is that it is not, or of what is not that it is, is false, while to say of what is that it is, and of what is not that it is not, is true.”
Truth according to Webster, “ … exact accordance with that which is, or has been, or must be.”
Decay according to Webster, “To pass gradually from a sound state to one of imperfection, to waste away, to deteriorate.”
It has always been a challenge for the general public to sort out the truth of the news/messages/information emanating from the government, businesses, academia, etc. The propaganda mills both good and bad have been part of our culture forever and will continue to be. However, Democrat party leaders along with some of the major media have recently accelerated truth decay enormously.
Our nation, prior to and after the election of President Trump has been inundated by the lying actions of Democrat party leaders first to defeat Trump and after his amazing win to obstruct his presidency and to remove him from office by impeachment. This wrongheaded mission of the Democrats has been the most monumental and costly attack on our Constitutional Republic by domestic forces since the Civil War and is a most egregious example of a mission promoted by false propaganda, violating Aristotle’s definition of truth.
The House Democrats used the heart of deceitful propaganda i.e. repetition of big lies promotes plausibility and follow each disproven lie with another big lie. The Democrats failed, after years of attacks on the truth and gigantic losses of time and money, in their false mission to have the President of the United States declared guilty of “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” The President was found overwhelmingly not guilty by the Senate.
This unwarranted, unrelenting attack, on the truth by the leaders of the Democrat party and by some of the major media will have unknown repercussions in future years. How the people of our nation respond to these years of truth decay will be critical in determining the future of our nation.
The Constitution says “We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, .…”
These six goals set forth at the beginning of our Union are as essential now in the 21st century as they were in the 18th century. Each of them requires reliance on truth. It is time we all embrace that elusive good “the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth”.
JOE FITZGERALD
Canandaigua