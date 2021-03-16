To the editor:
I never heard of QAnon until a couple of years ago. You probably hadn’t either. It is a cult with many subgroups within it with slightly different sets of beliefs. Some of them think there is a large group of prominent people worldwide who don’t like Trump and who are pedophiles and who eat babies! That group wants Hillary Clinton executed.
Some of them think that Trump is still president and Biden is a hologram!
Trump was asked about QAnon on Aug. 19, 2020. He said he didn’t know much about them except that they like him. Everyone weird likes him. The KKK also supports Trump. Birds of a feather.
Many of these QAnon characters invaded our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6. That included the shirtless guy with the horns and painted face. When he got to the leader’s chair in the Senate he asked everyone to pray. They have expanded into religion in an attempt to expand their numbers.
Seventy-five years ago presidents were inaugurated on March 4 and not Jan. 20 as they have been since. So some QAnon believers thought Trump would become president that date this year. Since that didn’t happen, they will now pick a new date with more twisted logic.
There are instances of marriages breaking up where both partners considered themselves conservatives but one went full-blown QAnon.
CPAC, the most conservative branch of the Republican Party, held its annual conference at the end of February. Their main speaker was a former president who was defeated for a second term and has been impeached twice! He couldn’t protect himself from COVID-19 much less the rest of the country.
The hotel they were in was telling them they had to wear masks, but they were fighting it at every turn. Wearing a mask was not the style of this former president and they had a life-size gold statue of him there. I would think that many Trump-supporting evangelicals would find that distasteful with the Bible talking about melting jewelry to create a golden calf to worship instead of an invisible deity.
Two QAnon supporters actually got elected to Congress last fall. Republicans, of course. Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia, and Lauren Boebert in Colorado. They are now the biggest elected dangers to our democracy.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo