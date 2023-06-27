Questioning the wisdom of Yates pipeline
To the Editor:
The Yates County Legislature recently approved the construction of a $1.2 million NYSEG pipeline to heat the new Highway Dept./Emergency Services building in Benton Center. The contract for natural gas service is apparently required for 20 years.
Without discussing the problem of where the pipeline will actually stop, I’m concerned about the wisdom of this decision. There was a time not long ago, when this would have looked like a fiscally responsible decision.
However, we are living in a rapidly changing energy environment such as we’ve never seen. By the way, All NYSEG customers pay into the Green energy fund on every invoice they get, which is listed on NYSEG bills as SBC (System Benefit Charge).
Some say “Who knows what the future holds?” The future has been laid out in the NYS Climate Act which was passed in 2019. Incentives and community project planning assistance are available, even as close as the Syracuse Center of Excellence which is only 70 miles away.
If we must have the pipeline with a commitment of consumption of natural gas, lets make energy consumption of any type minimal by planning ahead and creating an energy efficient structure that can be at the VERY LEAST retrofitted in the future to take advantage of the latest efficient energy technologies as the energy environment changes.
A retrofitted building like this will become an object of pride and fiscal conservatism , a model for other Yates construction projects, be they municipal, commercial, or private. Incentives and assistance already exist.
ROBERT GILLESPIE
Penn Yan