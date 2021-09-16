Questions about Greenidge board have been unanswered
To the Editor:
In March/April of 2021 Greenidge CEO Dale Irwin announced the appointment of Tim Dennis as chairman of a newly formed Advisory Group. According to Mr. Irwin, Mr. Dennis will “identify new ways to build on (Greenidge’s) community stewardship and promote its data center and planned expansion.” Later in April Mr. Dennis was joined on the Greenidge Advisory Group by Gwen Chamberlain and Skip Jensen. The goal was now, in addition to the original task: “to protect Seneca Lake, strengthen its workforce and advance the region’s economy.”
The common denominator of the three members of the Advisory Group is that they all live in Yates County and all have high area name recognition. In furtherance of the stated goals, on July 6, Greenidge released a statement in defense of their activities in the Dresden area, particularly the environmental impact of those activities on Seneca Lake. This press release was attributed to the aforementioned Greenidge Advisory Group.
Recently, ago I contacted Greenidge with a very simple question: Are the members of the Advisory Group being paid? I received an unsigned response from Investor Relations on Aug. 20 indicating that they were “looking into it.” Which leads to a followup question: Did Mr. Irwin form a community advisory group or did he form a paid PR group? Presumably the statements of paid spokespersons should be viewed with a large dose of skepticism. Can someone clear this up for me? Thank You.
ELDEN MORRISON
Guyanoga