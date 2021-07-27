To the Editor:
The COVID-19 origination debate (a bat or the Wuhan lab) suffers from deliberate secrecy and likely permanent embarrassment of U.S. science. Our federal representatives should tell us how the $600,000 or $3.7 million or $7.5 million we have had to pay before we feed our families was spent.
1. Who proposed sending our money to the Wuhan lab?
2. What was the purpose for sending money to Wuhan instead of a U.S. lab?
3. What written restrictions were put on how the money was to be spent, and by whom?
4. What annual reports were sent by the lab to justify subsequent year spending?
5. What achieved research objectives benefited U.S. citizens or the so-called world science?
6. Who decided — and why — to stop this spending and then restart it?
We taxpayers have been denied these answers — maybe 600,000 of our dead citizens deserve better.
WILLIAM McGOWAN
Penn Yan