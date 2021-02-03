To the Editor:
In light of the new information from the Attorney General about COVID-19 in nursing homes, it’s time for people in our area to question what has happened here.
My mother, Albina Meyers, died from complications of COVID-19 at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, Dec. 27. She was in the Special Needs Unit where most residents have now died. Why? Finger Lakes Health did not prepare for this and did not handle the situation appropriately, as it progressed; for staff, residents and families.
Positive cases were not quarantined. The facility is in a former hospital. Why wasn’t there a plan to convert parts to be used for quarantining? They knew last March that fall/winter would be serious. With lack of staff to care for residents, how could they all be fed, hydrated, cleaned and medicated? Nobody available on the floor to answer the phone; how could I find out the status of my mother? Some days I couldn’t. One frustrating day, I drove there and rang the bell to get someone to talk to. Why didn’t an administrator call each family affected with a daily update?
I watched my mother suffer the last five days of her life from a virus that ravaged her body and mind. It’s time for families that have experienced the same to talk publicly.
The medical staff and social workers did the best they could with what they had, and I thank them. It is FLH that needs to be questioned.
JILL SANDRONI
Seneca Falls