Quit smoking in the new year
To the Editor:
Rates of tobacco use in New York are declining but remain high for some groups, such as Blacks, Latinos, or those with mental health concerns. Vaping rates are increasing, and the U.S. Surgeon General declared teen vaping a national epidemic. Research supports that quitting smoking and vaping protects from ongoing health damage to the lungs and cardiovascular system, among other health concerns.
Many people make a quit attempt for the new year. If quitting for the new year is not successful, trying again sometime in January is a great strategy! People can increase chances of success by speaking with their doctor about nicotine replacement therapy and lifestyle changes.
To stop smoking or vaping, contact your doctor and the NYS Smokers’ Quitline at 1 (866) 697-8487 and at nysmokefree.com.
DR. DONNA PRATT
Preventive Medicine Resident
URMC Department
of Public Health Sciences