To the Editor:
Famous people have made statements that, when read, instantly bring to mind that person and the significance of their contribution to history. Here are some examples:
“We must hang together or surely we shall hang separately."
— Delegate to the Constitutional Convention, Benjamin Franklin, July 2, 1776
“Nothing to fear but fear itself."
— President Franklin D. Roosevelt, March 4, 1933
“This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is just perhaps the end of the beginning."
— Prime Minister Winston S. Churchill, November 1942
“My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country."
— President John F. Kennedy, Jan. 20, 1961
“What you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening."
— President Donald J. Trump, July 25, 2018 at a VA speech
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 is Election Day. Register and vote like your life depends on it.
DOUGLAS SHULTZ
Town of Geneva