To the Editor:
"There is scarce a king in a hundred who would not, if he could, follow the example of Pharaoh — get first all of the people's money, then all their lands, and then make them and their children servants forever. It will be said that we do not propose to establish kings. I know it. But there is a natural inclination in mankind to kingly government. It sometimes relieves them from aristocratic domination. They had rather have one tyrant than 500. It gives more of the appearance of equality among citizens; and that they like."
Benjamin Franklin quoted in "The 5000 Year Leap — A Miracle That Changed the World," by W. Cleon Skousen, page 68.
And this from Proverbs 29:2: "When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn."
BETHANY SHOEMAKER
Phelps