Racism in the context of race-thinking
To the Editor:
I may be racist; certainly I’m a “race-thinker.”
Jacquez Barzun hoped his book, “Race: A Study in Superstition,” would be read and forgotten. He claimed that the 180 years of race-thinking he studied were such a “waste of intellect” that the superstition of race could be “swept away as a single repeating fallacy.” In 1937, when Nazi race-thinking couldn’t be ignored, he published his research.
Barzun taught: “Race-thinking rests on abstraction — singling out traits that are observed, accurately or not, in one or more individuals, and making of these traits a composite character which is then assumed to be uniform, or at least prevailing, throughout the group.” [Such lazy thinking is], “properly speaking a superstition,” [and needs only] “the presence of some easily noted feature — color of skin or hair, striking appearance of face or body,” [to make the superstition] “unshakable” [in complex societies looking for] “excuses for what goes wrong, to fear aliens or neighbors and curse them, while enjoying self-approval from within the shelter of one’s own group.”
Dr. John Ghertner suggests that FLT readers ask children questions that issue from “unshakable” race-thinking (Feb. 24 Letter to the Editor). However, I wonder how my darker-skinned elementary school physical education teacher would have reacted as a child. Would he have become the same extraordinary person, modeling physical fitness and discipline, expecting student responsibility for learning? Or, would Ghertner’s questions have diminished his happiness and success, and the reverence of students and colleagues?
Would Ghertner’s questions have harmed any of my darker-skinned childhood friends, all successful. I’m thinking of ”Moose,” a great-fielding first-baseman. I’m recalling the athleticism and teamwork of TJ, brothers Freddie and Stu, and Alan, who were much responsible for the modest success of our football and track teams. Finally, as sweet as sisters Eileen and Valerie were, they raised the academic bar easily that the rest of us struggled so mightily to clear. Their parents had no need of — or use for — Dr. Ghertner’s questions.
Barzun understood race-thinking — he wrote the book — but urged that we teach children “to see and to believe that generalities about groups, even when true, tells us nothing about the individual, and it is the individual we must judge. If we want social peace, this restriction on judgment must become a moral imperative ... Part of the common upbringing must consist in showing [our children] the danger and folly of thinking that groups are made up of identically hateful or identically lovable people.”
GERALD MASTERS
Geneva