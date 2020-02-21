To the Editor:
I fear the Republican Party members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. They are my #1 "nemesis."
They are much, much more "conservative" than are the conservative-Republican citizens they are supposed to represent. When I averaged out the results of several pieces of research, I found that 65% of Americans who identify themselves as Republicans do NOT want Social Security benefits to be cut. My researched-estimate is that as many as 95% of Republicans in the House and Senate DO want to cut Social Security benefits. My research, studies, and Jane Mayer's book also tell me that at least 50% of them would LOVE to abolish Social Security as well as every other federal government social program that helps people, but they will never admit it to the public because they know all too well that most Republican citizens do not believe in that.
Do you realize how many tens and tens of millions of our fellow Americans would be devastated if all of these programs were abolished? It scares the dickens out of me.
If you doubt my belief that most Republican members of the House and Senate are secretly, in effect, "Survival-of-the-Fittest" social Darwinists, then read the award-winning book "Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right" by 12-time award winning author and journalist Mayer, and then tell me what you think. Let me add that nothing in this book ever has been successfully refuted. That is why conservatives don't want to talk about this book.
STEWART B. EPSTEIN
Rochester