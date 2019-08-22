To the Editor:
I commend our New York State Legislators and Gov. Cuomo for approving legislation that prohibits the sale of traditional and electronic cigarettes to anyone under the age of 21. The law is due to go into effect Nov. 13, 2019.
The American Lung Association’s 2019 “State of Tobacco Control” report says that over 28 percent of New York high school students reported using tobacco products. Raising the purchasing age from 18 to 21 provides an opportunity prevent teens from becoming addicted to nicotine.
I believe the law sends an important message to teens, parents, and clinical providers: All tobacco products are harmful and their use can lead to significant disease and disability including early death.
Thanks to all who work to protect our children and youth from nicotine addiction and its harmful consequences. To quit smoking, talk to your doctor and call the New York State Smokers’ Quitline at 866-697-8487 or www.nysmokefree.com.
JOHN GRABLE, MD
University of Rochester Medical Center
