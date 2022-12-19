Random act of kindness really struck a chord
To the Editor:
On Dec. 11, my dog Dudley and I attended the Penn Yan Community Choir Christmas performance. The Choir clearly worked very hard to put on a performance for the community. The songs were wonderful.
It was what happened at the show that made this season and performance so meaningful.
Dudley is a puppy I am raising for Canine Companions for Independence, an organization that provides service dogs to individuals with challenging circumstances. While I waited for the show to begin, I struck up a conversation with the couple in front of me about what I was doing, talking about CCI and what volunteering encompasses. During the show, Dudley (only 7 months old) couldn’t quite help himself and kept creeping under the pew to sniff the couple’s shoes.
At the end of the performance, we all stood and the couple turned around. I hoped they weren’t upset with Dudley with his curious and often overactive nose. To my surprise, the man reached out to give some money folded up in his hand. I initially declined since I chose to be a volunteer and didn’t feel right taking the money. The man insisted, commenting about Dudley’s wonderful behavior, so I accepted the generous offer with the promise to donate it to CCI.
I was so proud of Dudley that his achievements were recognized by complete strangers who clearly did a “pay it forward” act of kindness. We never exchanged names, but “Thank you, Whoever You Are!” Your random act of kindness made this season so much more joyous and memorable. Lastly, thank you from Dudley for having such GREAT smells on your shoes!
BARBARA DEMJANEC
Penn Yan