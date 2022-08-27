To the Editor:
Why don’t people return calls? Especially contractors but not limited to them alone. Is business that good? How about just old-fashioned common courtesy? Even if the job is too big/small, maybe because of time constraints you are unable to quote/do the job, etc.
Is there anything more pointless than folding sheets?
We need a third political party; the two we have can’t play nice together.
In baseball why is batting average more important than on base percentage? You can’t score if you are not on base.
Why is someone ridiculed for chilling/adding ice to red wine? Eat and drink what you like.
I recently stopped at a roadside corn stand and purchased 2 ears of corn at $.75 each. I handed over a $20 bill. The person, who appeared to be between 15 and 17, used a calculator to see how much change I needed. I recently asked a deli person for 1 & 1/4 pounds of salad. She had to ask someone how much that was!!!!!
In my semi-perfect world, take me back to the Eisenhower era when bipartisanship ruled. Elected officials should do what is best for the majority of the public, NOT what is best for themselves.
The tax system in America, which favors the rich, is complex, confusing and unfair for many people. Why not go to a simple user tax. On the commercial side most large corporations, through creative accounting and tax loopholes, pay nothing. THIS IS JUST WRONG!!!!!
Did I somehow miss a new traffic law where turn signals are optional?
Negotiating with Russia is not a good idea. As much as we all want American prisoners home this would set a precedent for other countries to follow. I thought we already had a no negotiation policy in place.
Deshaun Watson should be permanently suspended. The NFL is pathetic/gutless and the agreement is pitiful. The NFL wanted at least a year but settled for less so they would not have to go to court and have to answer questions they didn’t want to. They chose this business decision over doing the right thing. They have shown, once again, that money trumps everything!!
If people go to the inconvenience of wearing a mask, WHY not wear it properly?
I'm having a hard time watching the Ukraine invasion when Ukraine’s only crime was being adjacent to Russia.
ROGER WALLACE
Stanley