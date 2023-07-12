To the Editor:
Once again, pearl-clutching is on full display, this time in our nation’s libraries. People like Mr. Jacob Marchitell, a local “pastor," are suddenly taking BOE meetings by storm to express their apparent new-found disapproval with certain books even being included in school libraries (As reported in the Times June 24, "Book Ban Debate Comes to C-S").
These people are, of course, reactionaries, suddenly angry with an issue that is by no means new, likely called to action by some talking head or social media page. They do always seem to use “the children!” as their rallying cry. We saw this almost exact same scenario play out back in the 1980s when parents were told by certain politicians of the day to be outraged over heavy metal music. Then, too, they hid behind children, claiming the lyrics were pornographic in nature, and then, too, they tried to have certain songs banned from the airwaves.
These people will espouse a love of “freedom” while actively working to deny you the right to decide what your children, or in more extreme cases, even you, can read. Freedom apparently only applies to what they personally believe you have a right to. One Jennifer Williams, representing “Moms for Liberty” of Wayne County (Mother’s Against Rock ‘n’ Roll anyone?) is quoted in this same article stating the group is a “Defender of Parental Rights," while apparently missing the irony here.
I have read several of the books in question, and though the subject matter can indeed be heavy at times, by no stretch was pornography, or most reprehensibly, pornography involving children, condoned. I understand reading in general (save certain cherry-picked bible passages) can prove a daunting task for some of these individuals, and the idea of not just reading a novel, but critically processing what was read, can be out of the question.
But when one learns to read, often and thoroughly, one learns to digest what they read. To analyze it critically and to form their own educated opinion. Thus, young people will be better equipped to recognize what is inherently right, and inherently wrong in any given subject matter. I believe this is both what most schools are attempting to do, and what most reactionaries are failing to grasp.
JOE DICICCO
Romulus