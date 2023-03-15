To the Editor:
Mr. Fratto has very strong convictions, which he expresses in his Finger Lakes Times "Guest Appearance" of March 11.
I invite him to consider reading “Becoming Nicole” by Amy Ellis Nutt. Here he may begin to experience some compassion for people who are different than he and his life experiences.
Perhaps he might begin to understand the difficulties of being different, and also being “of color,” in the U.S. if he were to grasp the concepts in Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste."
J. PETER GREGOIRE
Romulus