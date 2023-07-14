Real solutions needed for climate change
To the Editor:
I feel certain that I am not the only one who woke up on a recent morning with a painfully dry throat, and I spent as much time as I could inside due to the hazy, smoky atmosphere brought on by the wildfires of Canada. It must be worse for those who have no choice but to be outdoors all day, such as farm workers, construction crews, road patrols, livestock, wildlife, etc … (yes, I did include other animals in that list; they are affected by this cloud of smoke too).
The normally fresh air in the rural areas of New York state has not been so fresh recently, and this is a threat to the life and culture we expect. This will have wide-ranging health and economic effects that we will be dealing with for years, as those who have been predicting the results of climate change have warned.
Yet, we have not had representatives who have taken this threat seriously. At every level of government in the rural areas, we have had people who firmly deny that what we are living through at this moment could happen and have voted against measures that could address the effects of climate change. Ultimately, it will be the rural areas that will feel the greatest effects of climate change first and will be the most important areas to enact the solutions necessary to combat and reverse these effects.
The solutions proposed and that we should be moving forward with are about creating a more sustainable economy and lifestyle that will enhance the resilient culture of rural New York state, so it is important that we elect people to serve in our government who will support those efforts. We are dealing with the real effects of climate change. We need to put the real solutions in place.
SCOTT COMEGYS
Palmyra