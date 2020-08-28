Reasons why government, religion are separated
To the Editor:
Thank you for Mr. Hennessy’s A Well-Rooted Perspective column (“Keeping America a gift to the world”) in which he establishes that God and capitalism are what made America great, and that “socialism,” by which he apparently means using government to improve people’s lives, will cause the Almighty to turn his face from us. God evidently is against both Social Security and Medicare (Psalm 62).
This is yet another illustration of the wisdom our Founders showed in separating religion from government. The Preamble to the Constitution speaks clearly of promoting justice, the general welfare, and the blessings of liberty for the people. How to do this is up to us, the people! No mention is made either of Our Lord or his preferred economic system.
Paul Kirsch’s concise history of the American Revolution in FLT‘s July 4th issue relates how the colonists, after their petitions for justice were long ignored, took to public demonstrations and acts of disobedience. These were met with brutal force, leading to more protests, the loss of life, destruction of property and finally the secession from Britain.
But to rally enough support among the colonists to actually oppose the king, the rebels first had to overcome the weight of centuries of tradition and accepted authority, the “law and order” of British rule.
The really revolutionary thing was precisely this idea that the authority of a government should rest on the approval of the governed, not on the king as the “representative of God on Earth.” Otherwise, our Revolution was more of a secession from England than a social revolution.
So if Mr. Hennessy had been writing in the 1770s there’s a pretty fair chance that he’d have sided with King George. After all, the colonies had been doing pretty well under the nominal rule of God and the British.
Now we are on the verge of another revolution in how we think of our country’s government and economy: they should actually function for the benefit of all Americans, not just the stock market and the one percenters, who clearly care nothing for either America or Americans.
This idea gained a real hold in the mind of ordinary Americans during the Great Depression, but the same forces that stamped it out in the 1780s have been pretty successful in suppressing it since. Lately, the continual poisonous drip of Republican anti-government and anti-common sense propaganda is largely responsible for our current disasters (just wear a mask for Pete’s sake!)
To get out of the mess we are in right now, let’s figure out what actions make sense, who is hurt and who benefits, and not worry about if it is “socialism” or “capitalism,” still less if God or King David would approve. And if you have to bring religion into it, well, think Jesus throwing the money changers out of the temple.
BENGT SWARD
Himrod