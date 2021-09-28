To the Editor:
Have you ever wondered why some have chosen not to get the shot? The following maybe some of the reasons:
1. There has been inexpensive treatment available since May 2020, including hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. Physicians have lost their jobs trying to prescribe these and other medications to combat the virus. This may have occurred because if there was an available treatment, there could be no emergency authorization for a vaccine. (americasfrontlinedoctors.org; covid19criticalcare.com; myfreedoctor.com; aapsonline.org; vladimirzelenkomd.com; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAHi3lX3oGM)
2. The government’s VAERS system — Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System — as of Sept. 3 listed 14,506 deaths as well as 675,593 adverse reactions from the shot. (vaers.hhs.gov; https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-injuries-deaths-covid-vaccines-new-highs-biden-mandates/; https:www.coreysdigs.com/health-science/covid-19-resources-medical-legal-forms-jobs-other-critical-information/)
3. If a person has already had the virus, their likelihood of an adverse reaction to the shot may be greater. Some research shows the person recovering from the virus has greater and longer lasting immunity than those receiving the shot. (https://www.algora.com/Algora blog/2021/06/27/dr-peter-mccullough-whistleblowers-inside-cdc-claim-injections-have-already-killed-50000-americans; https://fullmeasure.news/news/cover-story/cdc-investigation; https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/09/dr-peter-mccullough-the-vaccine-catastrophe-a-must-video-3041672.html)
4. The shot uses mRNA technology, a new gene technology involving spike proteins, which has not previously been used on humans. (Berenson, Alex. Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns, Part 4: Vaccines)
5. The long-term side effects of the shot are unknown. Keep in mind it hasn’t even been out for a year.
6. Some research shows the shot may be increasing infection due to the leaky vaccine theory. Originally the shot was thought to prevent the virus and prevent the spread of the virus. It does neither. It’s now thought to lessen the severity and lessen the chance of hospitalization, but since the shot doesn’t kill the virus, the virus mutates, thus creating all the variants. (https://sharylattkison.com/2021/09/exclusive-summary-covid-19-vaccine-concerns/; https//www.lifesitenews.cim/news/dr-peter-mcculloughs-5-most-important-truths-about-covid-19/)
7. Women of childbearing age may have concerns regarding fertility. Some pregnant women also have concerns about the health of their unborn child. (https://theepochtimes.com/mkt app/nih-awards-1-67m-grants-for-studies-into-covid-19-vaccine-menstrual-changes-potential-links-3986689.html; https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n2211
The question should be about what you and your healthcare provider think is the best choice for you. It’s a personal decision, not a governmental one. Whatever happened to my body, my choice? Both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated can spread the virus. There is early treatment which could save lives. Maybe the better question is why is this information being suppressed? I am a nurse practitioner and retired army lieutenant colonel. The suppression of information is of great concern.
JOY E. SCHANK
Himrod