Recalling fond memories of ScenicAire Park
To the Editor:
Thank you Finger Lakes Times for providing regular space for “Way back when” pieces that are wonderfully penned by various history buffs.
The Nov. 3 piece by Becky Chapin brought back fond and vivid childhood memories. ScenicAire Park was a popular destination for many of us Glass Factory Bay school kids. in the late 1960s, my father would round up the neighborhood kids and we would “cross-country” ski on our downhill skis to ScenicAire Park. We laced up our leather ski boots on our bear trap cable bindings and we bushwhacked from our yard to the old airport. The long-vacated, two-story airport club house was standing dilapidated and cold and had been the subject of sporadic acts of vandalism. The pole barn hangar was standing and full of farm equipment.
The neat part about the area was that just west of the ScenicAire Park in the gully was a most modest rope tow which we wished was operating at the time.
Mom’s hot chocolate from the thermos never tasted so good in those days as we waited for Dad to build a fire for a ScenicAire Park hot dog roast.
Today, I can access the area from a private gravel drive that services a half-dozen houses off of Turk Road and when I do, my memories of frozen toes and cross country skiing gush back.
Thank you Becky Chapin for keeping the memories alive. Please keep them coming!
TOM BURRALL
Geneva