Biden-bashing letter is all too typical
To the Editor:
The letter that was written recently bashing anyone who supports Biden was your typical “Trumper” displaying anger and dismay that anyone is unable to share the same, if not twisted, lack of common-sense views that are yours.
What I saw, and looking was a stretch, was a pathetic, badly damaged individual, foul-mouthed, forever scheming and conniving in his own best interests, full of himself, clueless concerning truth, breaking laws to include tax evasion because of his “I’m entitled” attitude. The really mind-boggling part is, with all of this, how could he pull off brainwashing so many?
Others may have experience, as I did. Those around us who always appeared to have such a kind, gentle nature suddenly became this loud, indignant individual full of anger and rage that could be a mimic of the one they were supporting. Taking the high road by clamming up and letting it fall on deaf ears seemed the best approach. But that was then, and God bless Biden for having the courage to take on the task of correcting four years of total chaos.
Hopefully, God’s new angels will now outnumber Satan’s helpers roaming the earth, eliminating evil and bringing peace. Sound like a plan?
KATHLEEN HOFFMAN
Seneca Falls