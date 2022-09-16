To the Editor:
I read Don Melville's recent commentary, "At all costs, protect the honeypot" (Times, Aug. 27), with great interest.
Good writing should always cause us to do something. Maybe just think, ponder or be moved in some way. Well, this commentary made me move from my downstairs office to my upstairs living room to once again admire the painting of George Washington kneeling beside his steed in prayer to God. That painting always moves me to be thankful and realize how precious and fragile our country is. The million-to-one chance that Gen. George could beat King George would only come about by Divine intervention. Prayer is a spiritual happening, and thus I was moved in multiple ways by Mr. Melville's choice words of "indomitable spirit."
It is the spirit that gives us the cause and determination to pursue something good and righteous and to overcome evil. It is prayer that delivers to us that "indomitable spirit." It does not come from man. He has no tools with which to make spirit, but he does have the ability to deny its presence. Which then leads us to the fact that man cannot make everlasting honey either.
JOHN EVARTS
Naples