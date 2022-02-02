Guest Appearance lacked common sense
To the Editor:
Ms. Petti’s recent Guest Appearance (Times, Jan. 8) makes clear that she does not support the wearing of masks. She states she would “like to see the research on those ‘simple measures’ that have supposedly helped to prevent the spread of the Covid virus.”
She then refers to a letter dated over a year ago from the state Department of Health that indicated the department then had no records regarding the efficacy of mask usage, or the long-term effect of mask wearing.
Well, such research now exists, and it’s readily available online. Mask-wearing is not deleterious, and in fact helps prevent the spread of the Covid virus. More to the point, do you really need an in-depth study to show you that a barrier over your mouth and nose will help block the aerosol spray of yours and others’ every breath?
My son-in-law is a physician’s assistant who has and does work with a lot of Covid patients. He colorfully put it this way: Imagine we live in a nudist society. If someone pees in front of you, your skin’s going to get wet. If you put on pants, you’ll have some protection, but your skin’s still going to get wet to a certain degree. If however, the other person puts on pants ...
There’s a lot to be said for common sense.
DENNIS BENDER
Geneva