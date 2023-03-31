NR-W concert exemplifies what music education can be
To the Editor:
Kudos to the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District music concert! I was privileged to accompany two of the choral ensembles that performed recently at the NR-W auditorium, and as a former high school director and then a retired college professor in Music Education, I would like to tell your readers why it was an excellent example of what Music Education can really exemplify!
First, and foremost, music in the schools is not merely for entertainment. Music has been declared a Core Subject by the New York State Education Department, and rightly so! Music Education (in the form of General Music classes in the elementary years, Choral and Instrumental ensembles in the elementary, middle school, and high school years) offers considerable and necessary education in cognitive (whole brain), psychomotor (body coordination), and emotional health. The students learn these crucial learnings via social and individual experiences that emphasize the importance of working in a team. How do I know these wonderful things are happening?
I have witnessed both rehearsals and performances with both Bethany Bemis and Christine Schwind and know excellence when I observe it. While I cannot speak directly for the instrumental directors, I am certain I’d find the same in their work.
The repertoire that the Middle and High School Choruses performed demonstrated well-chosen selections that allowed the students to grow as musicians and humans. This starts with the words of the songs that take root in their minds and remain. Excellent musical literature is as important as well-chosen textbooks in social studies and literature because it IS our textbooks!
What books are read in English classes? Certainly not comic books, and for good reason! In classes that college music education majors all must take is the study of how to choose good music for their students. I would be happy to tell you why the music chosen for the District Concert was applicable to teaching to the state standards!
Overall, I thank all the parents who support their children in music endeavors, whether it be attending concerts, encouraging their practicing, driving them to rehearsals, and simply being proud of all they’ve accomplished! Scientists, educators, and philosophers consider humans of all cultures and times to have eight intelligences. Music is one of them … and for a good reason!
DR. SUSAN AVERY
Associate Professor of Music Education
Retired
Ithaca College