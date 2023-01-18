Recent writer failed to identify herself properly
To the Editor:
The Jan. 13, 2023, letter “It’s misleading to say pandemic drove Americans to drink” ran without a critical piece of information.
The author, Amanda Berger, PhD, ought to have been noted as a Vice President at the Distilled Spirits Council, not merely a resident of D.C. It is reasonable and appropriate for trade groups to advocate their interests in the public sphere, but to be in good faith this must be conducted openly.
I remain confused why the Times ran a letter from a writer in Washington, D.C., in response to an op-ed in Bloomberg, but I could put that same question to editors in Auburn, Lowell, Pittsburgh, and Waco who ran the exact same letter.
BEN LOPATIN
Geneva
(Ed. note: Lopatin is correct. Amanda Berger should have been identified as the vice president of the Distilled Spirits Council.)