Little understanding of how world works
To the Editor:
Once again, Jim Wedman (Times, Sept. 12) shows how little he understands about how the world works.
He blames Joe Biden for a worldwide inflation, a lack of baby formula, and high food prices.
I guess he doesn’t know that the entire world is suffering from high inflation, not just the U.S. or that the inflation is caused by multiple events (such as supply problems) happening at once.
I guess he doesn’t know that one of the largest suppliers of baby formula had to shut down for an extended period of time because of problems in the plant.
And I guess he doesn’t know that food prices are high partly because of a shortage of truck drivers to transport the food from farms to grocery stores and partly because the price of feed for pigs and cows has gone up because of severe drought in the Midwest. Russia’s blocking shipments of grain from the Ukraine has also added to the cost of things like bread, but I guess he chooses to ignore that.
He also wants Donald Trump’s wall completed. I guess he’s unaware that the wall has done nothing to slow the flow of people across the border, and it appears that the “build a wall” thing was a great excuse for Trump’s close buddy, Steve Bannon, to make a small fortune illegally.
He wants fewer Democrats in office and more Republicans. You remember them: They’re the ones who passed voting laws making it more difficult for poor people and people of color to vote. They’re the ones who keep ignoring all the evidence and keep claiming the 2020 election was fraudulent. They’re the ones involved with book bannings and passing laws that prevent teachers from presenting the world as it really is to students.
And don’t forget, those Republicans are being led by the man who incited an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, who tried to intimidate Georgia state officials into “finding 12,000 votes” for him and who violated several federal laws by bringing highly sensitive government papers to his residence at Mar-a-Lago.
As an Independent with no association with any political party, right now I feel more confident in Democrats than Republicans who keep defending a criminal.
RICHARD CICIARELLI
Phelps