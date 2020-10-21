To the Editor:
I have read and heard of "Random Acts of Kindness," and on an August Saturday morning, I received one of my own at the Urgent Care Clinic in Seneca Falls.
On asking the charge for a service I received, I hesitated briefly between paying then or having a bill sent. My hesitation elicited the random act of kindness mentioned as someone stepped forward and said, "I'll get it for you!" "Oh my, and thank you," was all I could say.
There was no quick hug, no shake of hands or even an elbow bump — the pandemic, you know.
I was grateful then and am grateful still in my recall of her sudden kindness. I wish that she and all those she holds dear are well and remain so.
MARY FISCHETTE
Clyde