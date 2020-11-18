Reducing police staff not the way to build trust
To the Editor:
An open letter to the Geneva City Council:
Today I am asking for you to look at PUBLIC SAFETY, not POLITICS.
A while back I wrote a letter to the Council calling for a bigger push on community policing, citing the federal government’s recommendations on how to get it done.
One of the main points in the piece was that the police actually will be better at their jobs — and more effective — with MORE officers and MORE support from their community leaders.
A few councilors reached out, after the letter went out, and made some “feel good” statements. Two of you that replied to me, just supported one of the most deplorable motions that I’ve seen or heard a Council vote on.
Councilor Regan, I live in Ward 3, I pay taxes here, this is my home. You said that you “believe [the] City Council will move carefully here, and certainly be thinking of community safety as we do.” I’d like to know where you have found that less police officers, and increasing workload by dispersing it to fewer employees, is good for community safety? I’d like to know how eliminating jobs and cutting funding has community safety in mind? I, for one, feel less safe with officers who are overworked and a department that is minimally staffed. Undoubtedly, this will cause an increase in reliance upon outside resources. This move is a detriment to community policing and community safety.
If you want police reform and more community trust, the answer is simple — support your officers, pay them well, and don’t short them on manpower.
Please reinstate these officers. Do the research, do a ride-along, consult some experts ... and solve the problem. I have faith that you all are trying to do what is best, but sometimes when we don’t fully grasp a concept, it’s better to actually learn about the topic. Cutting funding on the very safety of our people, in the name of saving money, is not any kind of answer.
Overworked, underpaid and disgruntled employees with no support from their leaders don’t typically provide the best customer service in the private sector. And now we want to do this to our cops?
Laying off these Officers is a huge step backwards for Geneva. This isn’t how you create reform and build trust; it is the exact opposite.
MATTHEW J. PICCHI
Geneva