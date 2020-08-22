To the Editor:
Violence has been spreading like a cancer across our greatest cities, and it is coming to the point where it is falling upon our great law enforcement officers. We need to act now to protect those who protect us every day. Luckily, that is exactly what Congressman Tom Reed is planning on doing.
In a bipartisan group, Congressman Reed has stood up to protect our great police men and women. He has joined onto the Defund Cities that Defund the Police Act. This act would effectively stop jurisdictions and cities from receiving federal funding if they plan to defund or disband their police departments, with no reimplementation plan. This will force these communities to think about this radical change, which will inevitably lead to more crime and less safe communities.
Our congressman has met with our local police, representatives from the law enforcement community, and other activists who support the police in our district, state and nation, and has learned from these conversations what it will take to keep both our communities and police better off.
Continuing to reach across the aisle, Congressman Reed said, "Working together in a bipartisan fashion, we can develop real solutions that will encourage positive reforms, improve training protocols, and facilitate the removal of bad apples in the force." These types of reforms we need. We do not need to disband or defund entire departments, but rather, we need to train and positively reform, while weeding out the bad apples.
GERALDINE RICHTMYER
Penn Yan