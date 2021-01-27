To the Editor:
Every voter in NY's 23rd Congressional District should be disappointed and angered by Tom Reed's reluctance to vote for impeachment. He decided against it without even hearing the case.
In a PBS interview before the proceedings with Judy Woodruff, Reed revealed an insipid and confused defense of Trump's attempted coup. He saw nothing wrong with Trump's refusal to accept defeat, embrace violence, and could offer only garbled word salad about needing to consult the Constitution. (Instead, Reed suggests a censure for Trump but with no consequence.)
This is another moment to put the spotlight again on Reed's sycophantic behavior, his consistent bending of the knee to Trump throughput the past four years. We need a Congressman in the 23rd who does not condone Trumpian violence and who will openly oppose home-grown white terrorism that exists here in his district in Upstate New York.
JOAN JACOBS BRUMBERG
Town of Ithaca