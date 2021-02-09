To the Editor:
It’s interesting to read more of Tom Reed’s blatant politicking.
Since February 2020 we have called for federal leadership on the virus and Reed never uttered a word about the government’s responsibility. Now we have the beginnings of a Presidential response and right away he tries to throw a Democratic governor under the bus.
This “supposed" problem-solver should get to work with the current administration and find financing to cure our vaccine ills instead of playing divisive political games.
PHILLIP HERRICK
Geneva