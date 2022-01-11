Reed’s absence at Jan. 6 remembrance a disgrace
An open letter to Rep. Tom Reed:
Dear Mr. Reed,
Why were you unwilling to honor the very Capitol Police who risked their lives to protect you and the other representatives performing their constitutional duty on Jan. 6, 2021?
The absence of all but one Republican representative at the remembrance activities on the one-year anniversary of the first attack on our Capitol since the Civil War is a disgrace to your party and offensive to all reasonable people. You and your party’s cowardice is only equaled by your disrespect for facts and truth.
What is wrong with you that you did not prioritize time to honor those who protected you? What is wrong with the Republican Party that they felt no obligation to show respect for those officers, but yet show undying obligation to a man who was convicted of stealing from his own charity, made his money off the backs of workers he refused to pay, cheated repeatedly on his taxes, lied to America over 30,000 times, contributed to the massive Covid death toll through misinformation (remember drinking chlorine?), has no respect for the “Rule of Law,” and other atrocities too numerous to list. The Democratic Party has its faults, but this disrespectful snub, and choice of ideological leader, goes beyond the pale.
Unless I am mistaken, you made your living in the debt-collection business. When do you step up and pay your debt to those who risked their lives to protect you, and a constitutional process? You resigned in disgrace, and you continue to be a disgrace.
With disgust,
PETER Y. PONTIUS
Waterloo