Reelecting Manktelow is the same as reelecting Trump
To the Editor:
If the current representative of the 130th state Assembly District is a follower of former President Donald Trump, or should I say, Tronald Dump, he would believe what Trump said publicly on national TV: “Don’t be afraid of it (Covid).”
He said this right after he was released from Walter Reed — after he did the exact same thing in spreading Covid to his wife, son and a few of his aides.
Reelecting Brian Manktelow is the same thing as reelecting Donald Trump. Manktelow has never, ever, ever distanced himself from Trump. Every single Democrat and a few from his own party have done that.
CHARLIE CARADONNA
Walworth