To the Editor:
In response to the Jan. 31 letter by Ms. Spellacy, I attended the Women's March on Jan. 18, as I have done in years past. I believe in my heart that my life has been greatly improved by the sacrifices of those brave suffragettes! They risked their honor, reputations, imprisonment and their very lives in the struggle for equality for all women in this country. We ALL stand on their shoulders!
Their legacy is the very freedom to choose to march or to stand on the sidelines and malign those who march in remembrance and honor of our sisters.
What a sad day when women devolve into maliciously demeaning all the women, men and children who choose to march in solidarity and promise to continue the struggle to make our country one of equal liberty and justice for all. I mourn your hate-filled reaction to my day of joy and solidarity for the good of humankind.
ELEANOR BROWN
Waterloo