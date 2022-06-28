Reinforcing stereotypes harms children, learning environment
To the Editor:
A quick look into history reveals traditions that many folks could agree should be left in the past. Corsets. Use of leeches to treat heart disease. The belief that cigarette smoking is healthful. It’s okay to set down some traditions and pick up new ones.
Waterloo schools sit on the traditional lands of the Odohweja:de people, the Cayuga. If their counsel wrote to say that they find no slur in non-indigenous children playing under the Indians mascot, I would trust their wisdom. However, I think such blessing is unlikely.
Mascots are always stereotyped. To make a mascot, some traits — fierceness, bravery, strength, cunning — are amplified to motivate players. In the process, we lose the richness of history and culture. For racial and ethnic groups who are extinct — Spartans and Trojans — there’s probably no harm beyond reinforcing historical myths. For a living culture, and our neighbors, reinforcing such stereotypes so that others can cling to tradition seems unnecessarily unkind.
Mr. Didsbury (Guest Appearance, June 18: “Crisis in culture — erasing Indians as Waterloo mascot not an answer”) cannot imagine how reinforcing stereotypes harms children and the learning environment. It’s simple: When adults rally behind one stereotype, they support them all. It remains okay to communicate to our kids that girls aren’t good at math and boys don’t like reading — yes, these messages are out there. Perhaps it’s time to set down the human stereotypes and choose a mascot from the stunning nature or vibrant industry of the Finger Lakes. These represent the future our kids will inhabit.
NC ARENS
Geneva