Remember, democracy doesn’t come cheaply
To the Editor:
We face a period of history where we, as a nation, must choose whether or not we are willing to pay the cost of living in a democratic society. As individuals, do we understand what the words “democracy,” “heresy” and “republic” mean.
My Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary defines them as follows:
Democracy — 1. Government by the people, either directly or by elected representatives; 2. majority rule; 3. the acceptance and practice of the principle of equality of rights, opportunities and treatment.
Heresy — 1. A religious belief opposed to orthodox doctrines of the church; 2. any opinion in philosophy, politics, etc. opposed to official or established views or doctrines.
Republic — 1. A state or nation in which the supreme power rests in all the citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by the representatives elected directly or indirectly by them and responsible to them.
The inference is that the individual citizen, as a voter, is ultimately responsible for the direction of the nation.
We, as citizens, must determine how much “freedom or speech,” including heresy; the “right to bear arms,” including gun control; government control of personal choice, including abortion, religious choice, LGBTQ recognition, etc.; recognition of racial and economic disparity (White supremacy); the human impact upon the Earth (climate change, etc.), that we are willing to accept.
Democracy does not come cheaply. Our decisions are not ours alone. We must consider those who come after us. What are we really leaving to our heirs?
Sincerely yours,
MARION E. DONNELLY
Fairport