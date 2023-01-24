Friday is deadline for DEC comments on SMI plan
To the Editor:
Jan. 27 is the deadline for the public to submit comments to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation requesting a comprehensive review for the proposed expansion of Seneca Meadows landfill. I implore all who care about our Finger Lakes Region to make submissions, which can be sent to senecameadowsvalley.infill@dec.ny.gov.
Seneca Meadows Inc. has applied to expand its operation to be 47 acres wider and seven stories higher, and extend its permit through 2040. SMI dumps millions of gallons of leachate containing toxic PFAS in localities across the state that ends up in our drinking water. The landfill not only stinks, it pumps out methane emissions that hinder the state from meeting the goals laid out in the Climate Act.
SMI is operated by the for-profit Texas-based company that recently threatened Seneca Lake Guardian with legal action for exercising our First Amendment rights — our campaign to educate our community about the dangers of landfills. Simply put, SMI is not our neighbor.
SLG has prepared a sample comment to help guide anyone interested in commenting on this proposed expansion. To obtain a copy, send a request to senecalakeguardian@gmail.com.
YVONNE TAYLOR
Vice President
Seneca Lake Guardian