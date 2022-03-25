Remember Linden shooting in reform talk
To the Editor:
Our region’s physical beauty, and our communities’ veneer of hospitality, has had me inviting friends to visit, and especially so since Geneva began spending the money of other NYS taxpayers to “revitalize” downtown.
However, until the headlines in the Finger Lakes Times suggest that we care at least as much about public safety as we do about public relations, concern that my friends might be shot on Linden Street will dampen my cheerleading for the sloganeering of FLXers.
As we consider police and criminal justice reform, let us not signal that our region’s commercial welcoming might include the increasing risk of visitors becoming targets.
GERALD MASTERS
Geneva