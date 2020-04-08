To the Editor:
Can a crisis make the world kinder? Yes, if we choose not to just hunker down, but to help those in need.
Those of us working from home can see how happy our animal family members are to have their guardians with them 24/7. We can make many other animals happy during this trying time, through a few simple measures.
Phone elderly neighbors to see if they need help providing their animal companions with care or supplies. Offer to walk their dog, or deliver a bag of litter for their cats. Reach out to local animal shelters that may have seen a drop-off in donations due to economic pressures, and write them a check or donate some kibble, litter, or other supplies.
We can show kindness to people in need-and spare animals a cruel death-by donating delicious, healthy, and climate-friendly vegan foods to local food banks. Plenty of vegan restaurants are still offering takeout-having dinner delivered to neighbors who are struggling is a thoughtful way to help.
We will get through this crisis by looking out not only for ourselves, but for all who share our planet. For more ways to help, visit www.PETA.org.
JESSICA BELLAMY
The PETA Foundation