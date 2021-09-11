To the Editor:
As we reflect upon the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attack on our country, this would be a good time to remember the sacrifices made and remember those who continue on as Emergency Service Personnel.
First responders ran into buildings as most who were in them began to evacuate. Depending upon which sources you follow — 343 Firefighters, 60 police officers, eight EMTs and paramedics, three NYS court officers, and a patrolman with New York Fire were among those who helped men and women that they did not know. There were an estimated 17,400 people in the towers that day, with over 85 percent of them safely evacuated. Many brave first-responders entered knowing that they were not coming out. Many have since died as a result of their response and others continue to die.
Those who perished while helping others live are a testament to the dedication that first responders all over this country have to their professions and to their communities. Even though it seems that many in this world have lost appreciation for those who protect us and help us during life's emergencies, we can all work together to change perceptions.
When you see a man or woman that you know to be a first responder, please, reach out and let them know that they are appreciated. Let them know that they are needed. One small gesture can change the course of their day, their week, or even their life. It is the least that we can do to show our support.
ROB MILBY
Palmyra